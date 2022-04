And now everybody knows the joke.

Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

At the Oscars, Will Smith transformed a less than three-second not-very-funny “joke” that 98.5 percent of the viewing audience didn’t get and would never ever recall into a historic moment (in the entertainment universe) that 98.5 percent of the world’s population will be reminded of from now until eternity.