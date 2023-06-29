88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The sorry state of American public education

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
June 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
High angle view of video conference with teacher on laptop at home. College student learning ma ...
High angle view of video conference with teacher on laptop at home. College student learning maths while watching online webinar, listening audio course. Top view of girl in video call with personal tutor on computer, distance and e-learning education concept.

Public education in the United States is an abysmal failure. According to an Associated Press story in the June 22 Review-Journal, math and reading scores for America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded.

Those in charge of public education will blame the pandemic. Nonsense. Scores have been in a downward spiral for many years pre-pandemic. Could there be any other reasons why students in public schools are faltering in the basics? Maybe it’s because they have to swallow all the social engineering tripe that the school system feeds them day in and day out, cluttering their minds with confusion. You know: Girls can say they are boys, boys can be girls. Select a pronoun from the now-myriad choices that fit your so-called dysphoria.

What adult — much less a young person — could concentrate on the three “Rs”? This is insanity, and we will be producing a multitude of dysfunctional young adults.

So the precipitous drop in U.S. public school test scores is not hard to figure out. What is hard to figure out is why parents let their precious progeny be subjected to the insanity that is the public school system.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
3
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
4
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
5
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los An ...
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Whistleblower testimony is damaging. I suggest that the Bidens and the Democratic Party start worrying.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Don’t delay release of Nation’s Report Card
EDITORIAL: Don’t delay release of Nation’s Report Card
EDITORIAL: Where are ‘green shoots’ of academic recovery?
EDITORIAL: Where are ‘green shoots’ of academic recovery?
EDITORIAL: Study highlights success of charter schools
EDITORIAL: Study highlights success of charter schools
VICTOR JOECKS: Ban cell phones from schools
VICTOR JOECKS: Ban cell phones from schools
EDITORIAL: The futility of spending more to fix education
EDITORIAL: The futility of spending more to fix education
EDITORIAL: Nevada embarks on an educational experiment, round 3
EDITORIAL: Nevada embarks on an educational experiment, round 3