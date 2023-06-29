LETTER: The sorry state of American public education

Public education in the United States is an abysmal failure. Where are our priorities?

High angle view of video conference with teacher on laptop at home. College student learning maths while watching online webinar, listening audio course. Top view of girl in video call with personal tutor on computer, distance and e-learning education concept.

Public education in the United States is an abysmal failure. According to an Associated Press story in the June 22 Review-Journal, math and reading scores for America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded.

Those in charge of public education will blame the pandemic. Nonsense. Scores have been in a downward spiral for many years pre-pandemic. Could there be any other reasons why students in public schools are faltering in the basics? Maybe it’s because they have to swallow all the social engineering tripe that the school system feeds them day in and day out, cluttering their minds with confusion. You know: Girls can say they are boys, boys can be girls. Select a pronoun from the now-myriad choices that fit your so-called dysphoria.

What adult — much less a young person — could concentrate on the three “Rs”? This is insanity, and we will be producing a multitude of dysfunctional young adults.

So the precipitous drop in U.S. public school test scores is not hard to figure out. What is hard to figure out is why parents let their precious progeny be subjected to the insanity that is the public school system.