LETTER: The sorry state of Southern Nevada’s local governments

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After reading your Sept. 25 article, “County oversight failures are all too common,” I was again disappointed in the operations of our local government. The Clark County deputy manager who had oversight of the public administrator’s office failed to properly investigate the complaints. Had the complaints been handled properly, there may have been a different outcome for this tragedy.

Transparency and accountability are extremely important. I previously worked within an office where I conducted investigations of complaints on employees, ranging from sexual harassment to criminal complaints. This office was an independent entity similar to an inspector general office. Every complaint was thoroughly vetted to include interviews with witnesses and any evidence involved. The results were available for public records requests to anyone who asked for them.

Employees who were found in violation of policy were disciplined based on these findings. Possible violations of the law were forwarded to the state attorney for review and possible prosecution. Running out the back door to avoid facing questions about the truth is not acceptable. These people who are paid with tax dollars should be held accountable. If these are elected positions, remember their names come Election Day and let’s make a change for a better and more transparent government.