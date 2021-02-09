56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: The stimulus checks explained

Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas
February 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to the Wednesday letter from Rick Imker regarding COVID relief checks from Congress: I would like to point out to Mr. Imker that, prior to being elected, Joe Biden supported President Donald Trump’s initiative to send $2,000 additional stimulus checks (the first stimulus was $1,200) to struggling Americans, but Congress approved only $600 of that amount, which has already been distributed.

Now President Biden has a plan to send those still-struggling Americans the balance of the original $2,000 proposed by the Trump White House in the form of $1,400 additional checks ($600 plus $1,400 equals $2,000).

I would also like to inform Mr. Imker that when he files his 2020 income taxes, there is a provision to recoup any stimulus monies you are authorized to still receive. To get money owed, you can enter a Recovery Rebate Credit on line 30 of your 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
2
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
3
Bill would allow tech companies to create local governments
Bill would allow tech companies to create local governments
4
Tom Brady, Las Vegas sportsbooks win another Super Bowl
Tom Brady, Las Vegas sportsbooks win another Super Bowl
5
$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip
$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden signs executive orders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Joe Biden as dictator in chief
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

How ironic. Joe Biden gave a interview in October of last year. He stated that a president who rules by executive orders is a dictator.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las V ...
LETTER: County Commission has too much time on its hands
Linda Morelli Las Vegas

I read the article about the proposal to rename McCarran International Airport. It seems so senseless to even be discussing this idea at a time when people are losing their homes and businesses.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Biden reaches out to GOP on COVID relief bill
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

President Joe Biden’s invitation for 10 Republican senators to the White House to negotiate yet another COVID-19 relief bill was all show.