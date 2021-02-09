LETTER: The stimulus checks explained

(Getty Images)

In response to the Wednesday letter from Rick Imker regarding COVID relief checks from Congress: I would like to point out to Mr. Imker that, prior to being elected, Joe Biden supported President Donald Trump’s initiative to send $2,000 additional stimulus checks (the first stimulus was $1,200) to struggling Americans, but Congress approved only $600 of that amount, which has already been distributed.

Now President Biden has a plan to send those still-struggling Americans the balance of the original $2,000 proposed by the Trump White House in the form of $1,400 additional checks ($600 plus $1,400 equals $2,000).

I would also like to inform Mr. Imker that when he files his 2020 income taxes, there is a provision to recoup any stimulus monies you are authorized to still receive. To get money owed, you can enter a Recovery Rebate Credit on line 30 of your 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.