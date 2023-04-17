LETTER: The streets will be safer with ARs?

(Getty Images)

In his recent letter to the Review-Journal, Robert Bencivenga of Henderson suggested that legally owned “ARs” should be sold back to the government. He claims the streets would be a lot safer. I was wondering: How can I sell back something to the government that the government never owned? It’s very noble of Mr. Bencivenga to want to make the streets safer, but nowhere in his letter did he mention taking actual criminals off the streets.