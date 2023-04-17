72°F
Letters

LETTER: The streets will be safer with ARs?

Jerry Berg Boulder City
April 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In his recent letter to the Review-Journal, Robert Bencivenga of Henderson suggested that legally owned “ARs” should be sold back to the government. He claims the streets would be a lot safer. I was wondering: How can I sell back something to the government that the government never owned? It’s very noble of Mr. Bencivenga to want to make the streets safer, but nowhere in his letter did he mention taking actual criminals off the streets.

