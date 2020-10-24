66°F
Letters

LETTER: The Supreme Court and America’s population

Harry Levy North Las Vegas
October 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Letter writer John Carrier in his Tuesday comments says “there were nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1900 when the population was 76 million, and today we still have nine members with 330 million population.” He says that means we should increase the number of justices. Well, in 1900 we had one president of the United States. Maybe we should have five presidents now because there are more people in the country. Both bad ideas.

