LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed

Your July 31 editorial on President Joe Biden’s attempt to garner some respect for our Supreme Court was misleading to readers (“Biden’s radical plan to hijack the Supreme Court”). Did you forget that President Barack Obama selected Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court but Mitch McConnell and the GOP hijacked and nixed his selection until after the election. All this even though there was almost a full year before the seating of a new president. There is the hijack.

The Review-Journal forgets what is unforgettable for most of us who now realize the entire court is corrupt, unmanageable, unhinged and incompetent. Does anyone wonder why the court sent a case regarding immunity for a sitting president to the lower courts for a better explanation instead of ruling on it? Because the justices are incompetent and unable to interpret the law which is their only job. So why not do it?

The radical hijack was placing so many conservatives on the court, where none of their rulings reflect our constitutional values and opinions of the citizens. Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are absolutely necessary.