Letters

LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Biden won’t give up student loans
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden, Harris and ‘Big Pharma’
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Joann Simmons Henderson
August 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your July 31 editorial on President Joe Biden’s attempt to garner some respect for our Supreme Court was misleading to readers (“Biden’s radical plan to hijack the Supreme Court”). Did you forget that President Barack Obama selected Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court but Mitch McConnell and the GOP hijacked and nixed his selection until after the election. All this even though there was almost a full year before the seating of a new president. There is the hijack.

The Review-Journal forgets what is unforgettable for most of us who now realize the entire court is corrupt, unmanageable, unhinged and incompetent. Does anyone wonder why the court sent a case regarding immunity for a sitting president to the lower courts for a better explanation instead of ruling on it? Because the justices are incompetent and unable to interpret the law which is their only job. So why not do it?

The radical hijack was placing so many conservatives on the court, where none of their rulings reflect our constitutional values and opinions of the citizens. Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are absolutely necessary.

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power.

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
David Tulanian Henderson

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
Brett Sears Las Vegas

According to Jonathan’s mother, a plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was told that the teens would be charged with murder.

