LETTER: The swamp comes to life under Joe Biden

President Joe Biden meets with business leaders. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Got to love the tactics of our politicians. If it’s not “earmarks” it’s “riders” — that legislation within legislation. Today’s prime example is the $15 an hour minimum wage hike. The Democrats tried to ram through this little gem into law as part of the more well known “stimulus package.”

There are a few obvious reasons for this: Mr. Biden wants to reward his backers and the Dems know this fiscal disaster waiting to happen lacks the merit to stand on its own legs. Hence the need for subterfuge. Look at it this way: If the stimulus were a jacket, the wage hike would be the ball of lint at the bottom of the pocket. Luckily there are “inspectors” who find this stuff.

So buyer beware: In the future when the Dems say they’ll put a trillion dollar green plan in place, you can rest assured that half that trillion will be spent on something else that’s wholly unrelated. While that may not be ethical, it’s certainly and unfortunately business as usual. Perhaps one day we’ll see some real political change. Until then, I advise you not hold your breath.