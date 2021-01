U.S. Capitol building in winter. (AP)

As the sun sets in the West and a new year begins, we now more than ever see the Washington, D.C., swamp start to fill up again. Joe Biden has already started to back-peddle on campaign promises he made to gain your vote.

What you are about to see in the near future will only confirm that the swamp will be overflowing very soon. What should make you really upset is what you won’t see, hear or read. Happy New Year.