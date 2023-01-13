47°F
Letters

LETTER: The Swamp just keeps on spending

Curtis F. Clark Boulder City
January 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The federal government’s fiscal year ended Oct. 1, 2022. For the past three months it has been running on empty. Back in October, our so-called elected representatives were too busy getting re-elected to do the job they are paid to do. Plus, while in re-election mode, they don’t do anything controversial, such as address fiscal responsibility.

While campaigning, they paint themselves as representing everybody — all while millions in out-of-state dollars pour into their campaign troughs. When they are back in The Swamp, the truth slowly leaks out. They don’t represent Nevada. They represent the sugar daddies.

The $1.7 trillion legislative charade is a prime source of information. That equals $531,250 for every Nevada citizen. Does anybody remember a campaign promise to increase our debt load? Me neither.

I often wonder why out-of-state interests spend millions to re-elect Nevada’s congressional delegation. Follow the money. Nevada is cheap. For $15 million to $20 million they bought three votes in the House and two votes in the Senate. In return, they receive $1.7 trillion in pork, paybacks, contracts, employment, legislation, etc.

It’s business as usual in The Swamp.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Funding Nevada’s public schools
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong.

(Review-Journal file)
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Terri Perkins Las Vegas

If Nevada DMV officials need motorists to use online and kiosk services, why would they make a senior citizen with failing eyesight go to the DMV to turn in his driver’s license to obtain a Real ID?

