LETTER: The ‘system’ didn’t fail in horrific North Las Vegas crash

A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal accident on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regarding L.K. Miller’s Feb. 7 letter to the editor on the horrific accident in which nine people were killed when Gary Dean Robinson ran a red light driving 100 mph: I, too, first thought, “Oh, his license should have been taken away.” But thinking about it rationally, do you honestly think he cared enough about others that having no license would have stopped him from driving? I think not.

This was a person who didn’t care about anyone but himself. You cannot blame “the system,” because he and others like him are the true reason we have so many fatalities on our roads. We need more police presence, but the way some police officers have been treated, I wouldn’t want my husband or child to be a police officer.

We need to start expecting people to respect each other and realize that the roads are for all, not just for the selfish ones who don’t care about other lives. Please start teaching your children, way before they learn to drive, that everyone’s life is important. We have to leave behind this “me” generation that society has become. I am heartbroken for the wasted lives because of one man’s ignorance.