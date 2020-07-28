95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: The systemic racism of keeping Clark County schools closed

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
July 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I was a little skeptical of the concept of systemic racism at first. But now I see we are witnessing a perfect example with the Clark County School District’s plan.

One of the fundamentals of our country is equality —not of equality of outcome, but equality of opportunity. Early education is vital to a child’s chances for success. But the district is favoring privileged children by closing schools to in-person classes. White, middle-class children have the resources to manage distance learning or even to attend in-person private schools; I suspect a large number of the district’s students of color don’t have the same resources.

Studies have shown little hazard to children from the coronavirus. I understand the reluctance of teachers. But with protective measures and perhaps financial incentives, I think the schools could open in-person to all children.

Opening the schools will essentially save the lives of disadvantaged children. Isn’t that worth some risk?

MOST READ
1
Bars in Clark, Nye counties to remain closed due to COVID-19
Bars in Clark, Nye counties to remain closed due to COVID-19
2
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
3
New study may predict ‘worst case’ climate scenario for Nevada
New study may predict ‘worst case’ climate scenario for Nevada
4
MGM Resorts to lay off majority of entertainment staff
MGM Resorts to lay off majority of entertainment staff
5
CARTOON: Who’s offended by Eskimo Pies?
CARTOON: Who’s offended by Eskimo Pies?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wild horses drink from a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
LETTER: Wild horses
Fred Voltz Boulder City

The BLM is making a mistake in its management of wild horses.

Aaron Jones, 13, died sometime in the winter of 2017 and his body was found under rocks behind ...
LETTER: Protecting children
Therese Ainsworth Henderson

I am once again appalled at reading the story of yet another child sacrificed by Child Protective Services.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a news confere ...
LETTER: ‘Peter’ Sisolak
Walter Wegst Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak is a perfect example of the Peter Principle.

An F-16 aggressor jet takes off from Nellis Air Force Base for a training flight on Wednesday, ...
LETTER: Air Force needs expansion
David Radcliffe Las Vegas

Here’s why the Air Force needs an expanded Nevada Test and Training Range.