LETTER: The talent of Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks

Wayne Elliott Las Vegas
June 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

I read with continued amazement Victor Joecks columns and how brilliantly he can twist current situations and lay blame on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole. To say that the president and other Democrats can hardly contain themselves over the high gasoline prices because now they can push green energy (Wednesday column) is like saying the president and Democrats are jumping with joy with all the latest tragic mass killings because now they can push for tighter gun control measures. … Whoops, I’m sorry. I’ve likely stolen Mr. Joecks’ thunder. That could be his next column.

