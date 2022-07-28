82°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The taps won’t run dry in Las Vegas

Pat Russell Henderson
July 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/La ...
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Victor Joecks’ July 24 commentary, “Las Vegas isn’t running out of water,” clearly presents the facts. It’s too bad, however, that so few will see the column, so the public will continue to be bombarded with “the sky is falling” articles regarding water security in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s “third straw” — intake No. 3, which is well below the “dead pool” elevation of 895 feet in Lake Mead — has been in operation since September 2015. It, coupled with the water treatment and transmission facilities of the Southern Nevada water system, can deliver water throughout the Las Vegas Valley even though there would be no Colorado River water flowing below the Hoover Dam.

Maybe it’s time for a current status report from the Southern Nevada Water Authority Board of Directors.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
4
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot tops $1B
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot tops $1B
5
CARTOONS: Which Joe is actually the president?
CARTOONS: Which Joe is actually the president?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump
James Ford Las Vegas

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Handouts are ruining the nation
David Ballard Las Vegas

If we don’t get back to the idea that one must work for what one has, we are doomed as a country.