LETTER: The taps won’t run dry in Las Vegas

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Victor Joecks’ July 24 commentary, “Las Vegas isn’t running out of water,” clearly presents the facts. It’s too bad, however, that so few will see the column, so the public will continue to be bombarded with “the sky is falling” articles regarding water security in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s “third straw” — intake No. 3, which is well below the “dead pool” elevation of 895 feet in Lake Mead — has been in operation since September 2015. It, coupled with the water treatment and transmission facilities of the Southern Nevada water system, can deliver water throughout the Las Vegas Valley even though there would be no Colorado River water flowing below the Hoover Dam.

Maybe it’s time for a current status report from the Southern Nevada Water Authority Board of Directors.