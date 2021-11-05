LETTER: The taxpayers and student loan debt
Politicians need to keep their hands out of our pockets.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez expects the U.S. taxpayer to bail out folks who knowingly assumed loans for their education. When is personal responsibility going to enter the equation? And why don’t they ask colleges and universities to lower costs? I’m sure there are a lot of wasteful programs and even some overpaid educators. The taxpayers are tired of politicians sticking their hands in our wallets to fund their vote-getting efforts.