Letters

LETTER: The teachers union and tax hikes

Robert Latchford Henderson
December 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is certainly appalling to read that outsiders are attempting to sabotage our Nevada tax system, which could lead to grave consequences for our state economy. By outsiders, I mean the teachers union, which is trying to get proposals on next year’s ballot to raise the sales tax by 1.5 percentage points and to assault our highest revenue and job producer, gaming, with increased taxes. The union claims to have 200,000 signatures, causing wonder whether they’re using the same verification system that was used during the election where 40 percent similarity is a valid match.

Union officials have far too much control over the operation of our schools. Their only vested interest is to keep the dues headed their way — and with dues check-off, they likely see the money before the teachers who earn it do.

With the state seeking to recover from COVID and various levels of shutdown, raising taxes makes no sense. We need more business-generated revenue.

I have not heard Gov. Steve Sisolak comment on union official John Vellardita’s remarks, but judging by past dealings concerning taxes and the union, it is likely he will embrace it, as he appears to follow their agenda.

Gov. Sisolak should know he can not serve more than one master, and it should side with the electorate he pledged to support. Getting our state back on track should be done by keeping taxes reasonable to draw more workers of various skills and levels and to encourage a renaissance of tourism, not by appeasing special interests.

