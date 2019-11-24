LETTER: The teachers union wants another $1 billion

Empty open hands of businessman

I used to exaggerate when saying you could give teachers union officials $1 billion over and above anything they ask for each year and, before mid-budget cycle, they’d tip their hands for more because it’s “for the children,” don’t you know. Well, well, well, someone has been reading my posts and saying, “Yeah, let’s get a billion” (“Push for school tax,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

Someone, anyone, explain to me why Florida teachers do not have anywhere near the pay scale of Nevada teachers, and yet Florida schools are ranked demonstrably higher than Nevada could ever dream of. It isn’t the money, it’s the unions — and I am sick and tired of unions wagging the dog.

No taxpayer-funded entity should ever be allowed to unionize. It is fraught with fraud. Period. End. Of. Story.