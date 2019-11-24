48°F
Letters

LETTER: The teachers union wants another $1 billion

Janet Raggi Las Vegas
November 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I used to exaggerate when saying you could give teachers union officials $1 billion over and above anything they ask for each year and, before mid-budget cycle, they’d tip their hands for more because it’s “for the children,” don’t you know. Well, well, well, someone has been reading my posts and saying, “Yeah, let’s get a billion” (“Push for school tax,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

Someone, anyone, explain to me why Florida teachers do not have anywhere near the pay scale of Nevada teachers, and yet Florida schools are ranked demonstrably higher than Nevada could ever dream of. It isn’t the money, it’s the unions — and I am sick and tired of unions wagging the dog.

No taxpayer-funded entity should ever be allowed to unionize. It is fraught with fraud. Period. End. Of. Story.

LETTER: Praise for MAP testing system
By Maredith Resop, Las Vegas

Thank you for your Nov. 18 story on the increasing use of the MAP testing system in the Clark County School District. Having used this system as a special education teacher in a Wisconsin middle school during half of my 16 years teaching there, I can testify to its utility for teachers, students and parents. Tests are low-stress for most students and for the staff who administer them.