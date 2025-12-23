LETTER: The three ‘A’s’

Assimilation, antisemitism and affordability. We now hear and see these terms being used regularly on our nightly news and in our daily newspapers. Do we Americans really understand these words and the dangers they present to our country as we know it?

If not, I would suggest we all put aside our political differences, find some time to educate ourselves as to actual facts and decide how to cast our votes in the future.

It appears that over the past 50 years or so, we have not been educating our children in civics or American history. Thus, we now have a large percentage of our electorate with a lack of education as to how we became the great nation we are.

We have an enemy growing amongst us and until we recognize that fact our future is at risk.