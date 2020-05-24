75°F
Letters

LETTER: The three-ring circus at Nevada unemployment and beyond

Richard Gross Las Vegas
May 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

First it was the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wasting millions to update its online computer reservation program, which, ultimately, made it more difficult for drivers to get help.

Next it was the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation failing to help thousands of citizens losing their jobs receive their unemployment benefits. Total disaster.

Now it’s the Alorica call center fiasco in a futile attempt to help the jobless Nevadans who are still waiting to finally get the unemployment assistance. So far: another dud.

Who is in charge of this three-ring circus? Anybody?

Of all these schemes, it appears the only people benefiting are those hired to administer the programs. Why hire people incapable of answering basic questions from frustrated callers who have waited, sometimes on hold, for hours?

