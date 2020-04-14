LETTER: The Thunderbirds put on a show for Las Vegas

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Regarding “A cockpit view of Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas Valley”: Even in this age of coronavirus, little moments of joy can be found. On Saturday, as I walked around my local park, the Thunderbirds did a flyover of Las Vegas in honor of our health care workers. What a brilliant sight. For a brief time, I was transported to the “Top Gun” set, even finding myself giving a salute to my old heroes Maverick and Goose as they soared high above me.