Letters

LETTER: The Thunderbirds put on a show for Las Vegas

David Tulanian Las Vegas
April 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding “A cockpit view of Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas Valley”: Even in this age of coronavirus, little moments of joy can be found. On Saturday, as I walked around my local park, the Thunderbirds did a flyover of Las Vegas in honor of our health care workers. What a brilliant sight. For a brief time, I was transported to the “Top Gun” set, even finding myself giving a salute to my old heroes Maverick and Goose as they soared high above me.

LETTER: Sisolak shuts down golf courses, bans religious services
Philip Bovee Las Vegas

On Wednesday, Gov. Sisolak expanded his COVID-19 shutdown order to include golf courses and religious gatherings. Pot dispensaries and construction on the Raiders stadium remain “essential.”

LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
Drew Kelley Goldfield

Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work