LETTER: The ticking time bomb

In response to your editorial on the debt: Erskine Bowles, chief of staff under Bill Clinton, warned us in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance (Feb. 2014), that if interest costs continue to rise, “there won’t be any money for other programs.” He stated: “Whether we talk to a liberal or a conservative group, they end up giving us a standing ovation.”

More than 10 years have passed, and Congress and presidents have ignored this warning. When will this bomb ignite?