LETTER: The tiniest of budget reductions

The left is in a furor over the funding cuts to NPR and PBS. In Jessica Hill’s Saturday Review-Journal article, she quotes the Reno PBS president saying that the funding cut represents .01 percent of the federal budget and therefore is immaterial. This is possibly the stupidest argument I’ve ever heard and is exactly the reason why the national debt is so high, being made up of many pieces of “it’s so small.”

For many years now, NPR and PBS have been called out for their biased broadcasts but have done nothing to alter their approach. They can go out and get funding like the rest of the left-wing media. Finally we have a Congress that has the guts to actually trim some excess and those screaming against it are being shown for who they really are.