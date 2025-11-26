LETTER: The tragedy of child pedestrian deaths

We’ve had two more children killed by automobiles in the past week. Maybe we should look at another approach.

Let’s quit telling our children they have the right of way. Not even in crosswalks. Let’s tell them what my parents told me: A car will kill you. Stop when crossing the street and look left, then right, then left again. When safe then cross.

I’ve seen numerous children walk into the street in the crosswalk, especially in school zones, and never look away from their phones. Telling children that they have the right of way in a crosswalk in no way protects them from inattentive drivers. The kids need to know that their safety depends on themselves.

Will it help? I just know that what is being taught today is not working — and depending on the drivers in this town to change their habits is a true longshot.