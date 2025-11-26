48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The tragedy of child pedestrian deaths

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
LETTER: The folly of road rage
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: A plan to reduce agricultural use of Colorado River water
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: The Trump administraiton kowtows to Russia on Ukraine
Blank coins wait to be the last pennies pressed at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Wednesday, No ...
LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
Dan Carr Las Vegas
November 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

We’ve had two more children killed by automobiles in the past week. Maybe we should look at another approach.

Let’s quit telling our children they have the right of way. Not even in crosswalks. Let’s tell them what my parents told me: A car will kill you. Stop when crossing the street and look left, then right, then left again. When safe then cross.

I’ve seen numerous children walk into the street in the crosswalk, especially in school zones, and never look away from their phones. Telling children that they have the right of way in a crosswalk in no way protects them from inattentive drivers. The kids need to know that their safety depends on themselves.

Will it help? I just know that what is being taught today is not working — and depending on the drivers in this town to change their habits is a true longshot.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Blank coins wait to be the last pennies pressed at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Wednesday, No ...
LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
David Tulanian Henderson

Some people say the penny is irrelevant — and maybe they’re right. But more to the point, the saying, “A penny for your thoughts,” will now need to be replaced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
Gabe Raad Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Thoughts on the special session
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Lawmakers do the right thing by killing film tax subsidies, corporate homeownership bills.

MORE STORIES