Letters

LETTER: The tragedy of young Amari Nicholson

Julia Cichon Las Vegas
May 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
A note for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, who was killed earlier in the month, near a balloon release in his honor outside the Emerald Suites in Las Vegas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners. No woman needs to put up with threats, rudeness, coercion or any kind of physical or mental abuse. These abusive behaviors are a warning of what can come next — the horrible and cruel physical treatment resulting in terrible suffering and death of a child.

