LETTER: The tragedy of young Amari Nicholson
The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners.
The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners. No woman needs to put up with threats, rudeness, coercion or any kind of physical or mental abuse. These abusive behaviors are a warning of what can come next — the horrible and cruel physical treatment resulting in terrible suffering and death of a child.