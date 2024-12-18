LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

The loss of Brandon Durham is extremely sad in as much as the young Metro police officer made a judgment call that ended tragically (“They took the wrong person,” Monday Review-Journal). But why does this immediately jump to “race”? The Las Vegas minister featured in the story has hammered on this being about color. It is not. This cop had moments in a high-stress situation to make decisions. It is clear he made the wrong one. He will need to live with his decision.

However, we need to stop immediately making it “us against them,” and “color against color.” If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

Morgan Freeman stated the best way to fight racism is to quit talking about it. Stop saying “Black man” and “white man.” Quit slanting realities to suit an agenda.