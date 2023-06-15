83°F
Letters

LETTER: The transgender community and sports competition

Russell Boyd Las Vegas
June 14, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of th ...
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., in 2019. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

In his Friday letter, Barry Heifetz stated that various sports could create a handicap system for transgender athletes and that this would be a simple thing to do. Of course, this does not address a biological male in the women’s locker room. I have a much better idea: If you are a biological male, then compete with other males, and if you are a biological female, compete with other females. Not so hard really.

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade set
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS
LETTER: A solution to the trans-sports controversy
LETTER: Politicians want to give away taxpayer money to lure Oakland A’s
LETTER: Cursive writing and high school graduation
LETTER: Comparing a DJ to the Doors?
LETTER: Another sports enterprise wants to sponge off Las Vegas taxpayers
LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas
