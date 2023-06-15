LETTER: The transgender community and sports competition
Biological males compete with males. Simple.
In his Friday letter, Barry Heifetz stated that various sports could create a handicap system for transgender athletes and that this would be a simple thing to do. Of course, this does not address a biological male in the women’s locker room. I have a much better idea: If you are a biological male, then compete with other males, and if you are a biological female, compete with other females. Not so hard really.