LETTER: The transgender community and sports competition

Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., in 2019. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

In his Friday letter, Barry Heifetz stated that various sports could create a handicap system for transgender athletes and that this would be a simple thing to do. Of course, this does not address a biological male in the women’s locker room. I have a much better idea: If you are a biological male, then compete with other males, and if you are a biological female, compete with other females. Not so hard really.