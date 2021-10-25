LETTER: The transition to Harry Reid International Airport begins

What would be wrong with just Las Vegas International Airport instead of naming it for some politician who future folks might find offensive?

No one has ever explained to me why the local folks didn’t get a vote on the renaming or not renaming our local airport. Maybe it should not be named after Pat McCarran, but maybe it should not be named after Harry Reid either. It seems that some “money people,” not the local taxpayers, are in charge.

What would be wrong with just Las Vegas International Airport instead of naming it for some politician who future folks might find offensive? Why can’t we the people choose? We do live here.