Letters

LETTER: The transition to Harry Reid International Airport begins

Shirley O’Leary Henderson
October 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

No one has ever explained to me why the local folks didn’t get a vote on the renaming or not renaming our local airport. Maybe it should not be named after Pat McCarran, but maybe it should not be named after Harry Reid either. It seems that some “money people,” not the local taxpayers, are in charge.

What would be wrong with just Las Vegas International Airport instead of naming it for some politician who future folks might find offensive? Why can’t we the people choose? We do live here.

