LETTER: The travails of being a teacher

Diane Millonzi Las Vegas
March 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Feb. 27 letter criticizing teachers, Mike Young gets it all wrong. My three daughters are teachers — two in Clark County and one in Oregon. I can guarantee they are not continually complaining.

Yes, they do complain when parents take no interest in their children’s learning and use the system to babysit their children. They do complain when the children get abusive and actually swear at them or try to trip them as they walk through aisles. But they do not work limited hours. They have hours of work they take home to complete every night and on weekends. Yes, they have holidays off. Doesn’t Mr. Young?

Teachers really don’t have job security. No one does. They must do continuing education in order to keep their licenses updated and at their own cost. They would not have, as Mr. Young said, a “difficult time surviving in the real work world” after being pampered.

I don’t see how my daughters can afford to buy what they do for their classrooms. No, we can’t trust Mr. Young saying they don’t have it so bad. His letter was disgraceful to all of our wonderful teachers, who not only teach but love their students.

