LETTER: The Trump administraiton kowtows to Russia on Ukraine

How can the United States decide, with Russia, on the terms of ending the war with Ukraine? Not only are we recommending a loss of land, we’re also proposing to cut Ukraine’s army and to limit certain weapons.

Did our government forget it was Russia that invaded Ukraine? With this proposal, we are rewarding the aggressor. If this happens, what will stop Russia from invaded another country? It’s so arrogant that this president can negotiate without the president of Ukraine being involved. There shouldn’t be any resolution without Ukraine’s approval.