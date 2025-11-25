52°F
Letters

LETTER: The Trump administraiton kowtows to Russia on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: A plan to reduce agricultural use of Colorado River water
Blank coins wait to be the last pennies pressed at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Wednesday, No ...
LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
LETTER: Thinking outside the box on home ownership
CARTOON: Scientists make a startling new discovery
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
November 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

How can the United States decide, with Russia, on the terms of ending the war with Ukraine? Not only are we recommending a loss of land, we’re also proposing to cut Ukraine’s army and to limit certain weapons.

Did our government forget it was Russia that invaded Ukraine? With this proposal, we are rewarding the aggressor. If this happens, what will stop Russia from invaded another country? It’s so arrogant that this president can negotiate without the president of Ukraine being involved. There shouldn’t be any resolution without Ukraine’s approval.

LETTER: Goodbye to the penny
David Tulanian Henderson

Some people say the penny is irrelevant — and maybe they’re right. But more to the point, the saying, “A penny for your thoughts,” will now need to be replaced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
Gabe Raad Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Thoughts on the special session
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Lawmakers do the right thing by killing film tax subsidies, corporate homeownership bills.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTERS: NV Energy hits rooftop solar
Brian Covey Las Vegas

NV Energy officials are coming after private rooftop solar owners claiming we don’t cover our share of the infrastructure needed to operate their company.

