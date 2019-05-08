77°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?

Eric Yaillen Las Vegas
May 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

When I was a promoter, the boss never gave me credit for a record-setting engagement. After one successful event, I was hoping for an “atta-boy.” Instead, I got, “Of course … it’s a great show.” Was it really just the show? Not totally.

Whether it’s a show’s ticket sales or the economy, results are cyclical. If it’s destined to be up or down, a president’s policies or a promoter’s efforts determine only the degree of success or failure. If the economy is in an up-cycle, policies will determine only if the upside is great or small.

Mr. Obama rode an up-cycle, but his policies of higher taxation and burdensome regulations limited positive results and led to the worst economic recovery in our history. Mr. Trump also inherited an up-cycle. But his policies lowered taxes and cut regulations, resulting in record-setting low unemployment and higher wages impacting all demographics.

That’s the difference between an OK promoter and a great promoter.

THE LATEST
A bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore., in February ...
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges
Art Gearhart Las Vegas

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish
LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses
Denise Maginn Las Vegas

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District

A guest drives through metal and concrete barriers as he leaves the Wynn Las Vegas parking gara ...
Wynn goes back to free parking
Thomas M. Mattingly Las Vegas

Ever since many of the Strip casinos decided to charge for parking, I have taken my business elsewhere.

(Getty Images)
Read by 3 is a complicated issue
Jesus F. Jara Las Vegas The writer is superintendent of the Clark County School District.

Holding back students has a mixed track record.

Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central America ...
The problem is homemade.
Michael Lehr Las Vegas

In his Tuesday letter (“Measles outbreak”) Jerry Fink spews anti-immigrant vitriol and implies a “correlation” between the measles outbreak and “thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” Fake news, say I.