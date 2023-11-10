LETTER: The Trump circus goes on in New York

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

After watching the Trump circus in New York, I can think only that the Trumps are truly the most ignorant business people in the world.

First out of the circus car were the three children, two of whom were put in charge of Mr. Trump’s property by Mr. Trump himself. None of them knew anything about what was going on, as they all said that bookkeepers were hired to do their work. They just signed papers put in front of them. Good businessmen?

Then the man himself said that he, too, didn’t have to do his job, again using bookkeepers to do his work. Good businessman? Nope.

Just imagine what the White House was like when he and his family were running the show. Deny, deny, deny. It wasn’t me. We can throw someone else under the bus. Where’s Rudy?