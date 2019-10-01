LETTER: The Trump impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

In his Saturday letter, Richard Pratt argues against the statement “that the Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are moving onward toward impeachment before they have any evidence of an impeachable offense.” He reasons that they have “opened an inquiry into impeachment” only in order “to determine if there are any impeachable offenses with which President Donald Trump can be charged.”

I wonder how Mr. Pratt would feel if he were told by a law enforcement agency or prosecutor that they have no evidence he has committed any crime, but they are going to open an inquiry of Mr. Pratt to determine if there are any criminal offenses with which he can be charged.