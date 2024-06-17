91°F
Letters

LETTER: The Trump show trial

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas
June 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Sunday letter, Roy McGee says he won’t be voting for Donald Trump because he’s a “convicted felon.” Instead, he will vote a straight Democratic ticket. But it should be obvious even to the most oblivious person that the Trump trial was a Stalinist show trial in which Mr. Trump was disallowed from calling an expert witness from the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Trump’s witness, Robert Costello, was hushed constantly by the judge during his testimony.

Remember, Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

