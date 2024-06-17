LETTER: The Trump show trial

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

In his Sunday letter, Roy McGee says he won’t be voting for Donald Trump because he’s a “convicted felon.” Instead, he will vote a straight Democratic ticket. But it should be obvious even to the most oblivious person that the Trump trial was a Stalinist show trial in which Mr. Trump was disallowed from calling an expert witness from the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Trump’s witness, Robert Costello, was hushed constantly by the judge during his testimony.

