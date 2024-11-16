LETTER: The Trump threat remains

In his Thursday letter, Philip Cohen states that President Joe Biden has announced all is well and democracy is safe, while Vice President Kamala Harris said, “We’ll get him next time.” Mr. Cohen says this proves their campaign concerns about Donald Trump were “snake-oil” and asks: “What happened to the existential threat?”

The threat is still there. The fact that the current administration and 71 million Americans are following the Constitution by implementing a peaceful transfer of power doesn’t negate the evidence and veracity of the threat. It’s simply a contrast of one party respecting more than two centuries of norms and laws for elections over the other, which proved the opposite with a Big Lie and a riot on Jan. 6. Not to mention the vote to invalidate the election after the riot.

Don’t mistake civility for a change in position. There is only one party guilty of selling snake-oil — and apparently that wins elections.