LETTER: The Trump whirlwind

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
February 1, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I can’t watch any news anymore. The president blamed the Democrats and DEI for the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C. He can’t even give the families a chance to grieve without pointing fingers. He’s going after individuals who he thinks were disloyal to him, for example decorated Gen. Mark Milley. He pardoned all the Jan. 6ers, even ones who pleaded guilty. We’re breaking away from WHO, threatening an ally, Canada, with crippling tariffs and having ICE show up at high schools. All this on the first seven to 10 days. What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years.

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.

Elizabeth Zivanov North Las Vegas

The amount of uproar over the homily preached at the presidential prayer service has been surprising, to say the least.

Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Viewers don’t need “personalities” to read the same information on every channel with more emphasis on happy talk than accuracy.

Carol Gordon Pahrump

I read where the gamers make billions of dollars every month, and yet the state needs $9.1 billion from the feds? Why are we not taxing casinos enough to take care of that?

Mike Morgan Las Vegas

What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems.

