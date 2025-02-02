LETTER: The Trump whirlwind

I can’t watch any news anymore. The president blamed the Democrats and DEI for the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C. He can’t even give the families a chance to grieve without pointing fingers. He’s going after individuals who he thinks were disloyal to him, for example decorated Gen. Mark Milley. He pardoned all the Jan. 6ers, even ones who pleaded guilty. We’re breaking away from WHO, threatening an ally, Canada, with crippling tariffs and having ICE show up at high schools. All this on the first seven to 10 days. What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years.