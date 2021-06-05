LETTER: The truth about ethanol is gasoline

In response to the May 29 letter about the merits of ethanol in gasoline: I have benefited greatly from the ethanol mandate. As the owner of a Midwest farm, our rent went up 50 percent annually due to the planting of ethanol corn. And the writer was right again in stating that ethanol improved the lot of the agriculture community. But that’s where the truthing stops.

First, ethanol as a fuel is much more expensive than gasoline and contains less energy, hence your fuel economy is reduced. So the consumer is paying a price. Secondly, the use of ethanol to reduce carbon emissions is a long-ago fairy tale with the advent of computer-controlled engines and oxygen sensors. The car automatically pumps more fuel to make up for the fuel needed. It might be helpful for the 1 percent of vehicles pre-1975 still on the road and rarely driven, but why do the other 99 percent get penalized?

Now let’s talk about the other side of the ledger, the costs. The nation has planted many more acres in corn rather than wheat, beans, etc., driving up the prices on those commodities. This results in higher food prices. Now take ethanol gasoline and let it sit for a few months, You will notice water separation and a green algae layer — just what an engine needs, water and impurities. So I can see that making the auto mechanics rich.

Ethanol use is a boondoggle that accomplishes nothing. Its high costs are hidden, it keeps liberals placated with the appearance things are being done and benefits those who support it. The perfect government program.