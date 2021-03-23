58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The truth about pandemic assistance

Elaine Harman Las Vegas
March 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2021 - 9:08 pm
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the Wh ...
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A nonpartisan group called Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has debunked the right-wing talking point that only 9 percent of the COVID relief bill relates to the pandemic. The truth matters. Ninety-nine percent of the money goes to Americans, and, out of that, 85 percent goes directly to pandemic-related costs such as stimulus checks, small-business loans, housing and food assistance to those hardest hit by the pandemic and school safety protocols, to name a few.

The 9 percent everyone is blabbering about is what goes for testing and contact tracing, vaccines and other public health initiatives.

People need to do their due diligence before spreading misinformation.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
2
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
3
Resolution on QB Marcus Mariota is looming for Raiders
Resolution on QB Marcus Mariota is looming for Raiders
4
Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19
Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19
5
UNLV hires new basketball coach — with a familiar last name
UNLV hires new basketball coach — with a familiar last name
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.