LETTER: The truth about pandemic assistance

Much of the COVID relief bill went to pandemic-related costs.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A nonpartisan group called Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has debunked the right-wing talking point that only 9 percent of the COVID relief bill relates to the pandemic. The truth matters. Ninety-nine percent of the money goes to Americans, and, out of that, 85 percent goes directly to pandemic-related costs such as stimulus checks, small-business loans, housing and food assistance to those hardest hit by the pandemic and school safety protocols, to name a few.

The 9 percent everyone is blabbering about is what goes for testing and contact tracing, vaccines and other public health initiatives.

People need to do their due diligence before spreading misinformation.