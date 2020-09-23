85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: The ultra-rich elite back the Democrats

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
September 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Why are so many billionaires backing Joe Biden and the Democrats? Here are just a few reasons:

1) Open borders bring in cheap labor.

2) Under Mr. Biden, tariffs would be eliminated once again, creating an imbalance in trade with China and Europe.

3) President Donald Trump was improving wages for all low-level workers and other groups Many women, youth and minorities were benefiting.

4) Mr. Trump preaches “America First,” but the ultra rich want a one-world government, not a government that favors America.

5) Mr. Trump broke the “code” by calling out several of them for their hypocrisy, such as Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, George Soros, Tom Steyer, Jeff Bezos, etc.

6) Keeping low-level people on the take from the government makes them far easier to control.

These ultra-rich elitists don’t represent American values and, in November, I hope we remember which party favors them.

MOST READ
1
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
2
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
3
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
4
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
5
Nevada, 17 other states file lawsuit challenging changes to Title IX
Nevada, 17 other states file lawsuit challenging changes to Title IX
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Park MGM goes non-smoking
Kathy Knapp Henderson

This long-overdue action will attract so many more people to the hotel, and smokers can still go outside for their fix.