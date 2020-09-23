LETTER: The ultra-rich elite back the Democrats

Keeping low-level people on the take from the government makes them far easier to control.

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Why are so many billionaires backing Joe Biden and the Democrats? Here are just a few reasons:

1) Open borders bring in cheap labor.

2) Under Mr. Biden, tariffs would be eliminated once again, creating an imbalance in trade with China and Europe.

3) President Donald Trump was improving wages for all low-level workers and other groups Many women, youth and minorities were benefiting.

4) Mr. Trump preaches “America First,” but the ultra rich want a one-world government, not a government that favors America.

5) Mr. Trump broke the “code” by calling out several of them for their hypocrisy, such as Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, George Soros, Tom Steyer, Jeff Bezos, etc.

6) Keeping low-level people on the take from the government makes them far easier to control.

These ultra-rich elitists don’t represent American values and, in November, I hope we remember which party favors them.