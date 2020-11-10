42°F
Letters

LETTER: The United States is not a democracy

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
November 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Friday letter, Jason G. Brent states, “No other nation on the planet has a system similar to the Electoral College.” In fact, there are a dozen countries — including India, Pakistan and Germany — that employ the wisdom of an Electoral College system to ensure proper representation.

We are not a democracy. Democracy is majority rule and can be distorted to be mob rule. Ours is a constitutional representative republic that was artfully crafted by our Founding Fathers. They created a framework based on the Constitution that has stood the test of time. The Electoral College, in their wisdom, made it fair for underpopulated areas to be properly represented in Washington.

