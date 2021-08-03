LETTER: The vaccinated aren’t happy with the unvaccinated

(The Associated Press)

“Mask up, Vegas,” says the headline in Wednesday’s edition. So far the data overwhelmingly shows that vaccines work against COVID. The only people truly at risk are those who are unvaccinated. Yet, those who are vaccinated need to go back to wearing masks.

For the vast majority (excepting for medical issues) vaccination is a choice, just like wearing a seat belt while driving is a choice. I don’t spend any time wondering how I can protect those who fail to wear a seat belt. Why should it be any different for the vaccine? Apparently the only way out of this situation is for those who choose not to get vaccinated to catch COVID and either build a natural immunity or face a far sadder consequence.

We need to put this behind us immediately. Nevada needs to go on and return to normal for those that have been vaccinated. If you choose to gamble with your life, that is a personal choice.