Letters

LETTER: The vaccinated must now pay a price because of fools

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
July 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In trying to make his point about face masks in his Sunday column, Steve Sebelius left out an important clause from the Declaration of Independence. In addition to what Mr. Sebelius wrote, Jefferson also wrote, “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.” Think about the harassments that we have endured for the past year, including economic shutdowns and the destruction of businesses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy are calling what’s happening now “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Yet the politicians’ answer is to harass those of us who’ve taken our shots and did what was asked of us — all in order to protect a bunch of people unwilling to help themselves.

There’s an old saying, “God helps those who help themselves” — made popular by Ben Franklin. Who am I to argue with God? If the unvaccinated get sick and die, that’s their problem. The rest of us shouldn’t be harried by the hither swarms of officers because of others’ bad choices.

