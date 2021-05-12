LETTER: The vaccination pressure game

(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

With respect to the virus, now that the vaccine has become abundant, we have entered a phase of escalating rhetoric and propaganda attempting to persuade the unvaccinated to get the vaccine. Politicians, celebrities and everyday people are regularly featured in the media explaining how there is no risk and the vaccine is safe, as they endeavor to convince the holdouts to get vaccinated.

Does anyone else find it a bit hypocritical, disingenuous and insulting that when the likes of Joe Rogan voice an opinion in opposition, the first question asked by the pro-immunizers is: “What are his credentials?” Did they ask that of the politicians and celebrities when they touted their own vaccines as safe?

How long before the name-calling and public shaming of the anti-vax sector begins? Do the vax advocates realize this vaccine, just like the flu vax, is likely a permanent recurring part of humankind’s foreseeable future? Just think of the money taxpayers will now throw at the endless media campaign to convince the masses to “Do Your Civic Duty, Comrade: Stay Vaccinated.”