Letters

LETTER: The Vegas slump

(Courtesy photo)
LETTER: Boondoggles come and boondoggles go
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
LETTER: Lawsuits over the death penalty
LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump is destroying the United States
Gayle Brock Henderson
August 26, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I agree with Tom Letizia’s Sunday commentary, “The lesson for Las Vegas is clear: You can’t gouge your way to long-term success.” In addition to prices, I am also hearing another reason visitors are turning away from Vegas which I’ve not seen covered anywhere. The smell of marijuana.

I have talked to several business people and personal acquaintances this year who said that the smell of weed was sickening — similar to previous complaints about cigarette smoke — and that they wouldn’t be back because of it. I hope casinos will get a clue about pricing and get back to value. But is anyone willing to take on marijuana smoking in public, which is supposedly illegal?

LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Elimination of the “value” traveler to Southern Nevada is the next planned step in the evolution of the Las Vegas experience.

A woman rides an electric scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in May 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace
Michael Dunegan Las Vegas

It is only a matter of time before a driver runs over one of the near-invisible e-motorists. And nobody wants to be that driver when such a simple solution exists.

LETTER: A nation of laws
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

County, school district should not obstruct immigration enforcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
Ira Kleiman Hendeson

I don’t know what was worse at the Alaska summit, an American president being humiliated by a former KGB agent or the press coverage.

LETTER: Las Vegas vets should do their part to prevent animal cruelty
Brett Sears Las Vegas

Recently, two pieces of information came across my radar that, taken together, prompted me to call out the role veterinarians play in creating conditions which make animal abuse much more likely than it might be otherwise.

