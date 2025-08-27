LETTER: The Vegas slump

I agree with Tom Letizia’s Sunday commentary, “The lesson for Las Vegas is clear: You can’t gouge your way to long-term success.” In addition to prices, I am also hearing another reason visitors are turning away from Vegas which I’ve not seen covered anywhere. The smell of marijuana.

I have talked to several business people and personal acquaintances this year who said that the smell of weed was sickening — similar to previous complaints about cigarette smoke — and that they wouldn’t be back because of it. I hope casinos will get a clue about pricing and get back to value. But is anyone willing to take on marijuana smoking in public, which is supposedly illegal?