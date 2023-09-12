86°F
Letters

LETTER: The veteran society doesn’t care about

Will Bradley Las Vegas
September 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Let me get this straight. A star basketball player for Bishop Gorman High kills a military veteran and spends a minimal amount of time in jail (Saturday, “Ex-Gorman standout out of jail, on college roster”). Then Salt Lake Community College adds him to its roster.

Mr. Collins should wear the name of the veteran he killed on his jersey out of respect and remembrance for his victim.

Military veterans like me everywhere are surely disgusted at this story and chain of events. Veterans seem to get respect only when convenient for society. Sad.

