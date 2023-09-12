LETTER: The veteran society doesn’t care about

A star basketball player for Bishop Gorman High kills a military veteran and spends a minimal amount of time in jail

UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins waits to appear in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, July 27, 2023. Collins pleaded guilty to reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter in a deadly 2020 crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Let me get this straight. A star basketball player for Bishop Gorman High kills a military veteran and spends a minimal amount of time in jail (Saturday, “Ex-Gorman standout out of jail, on college roster”). Then Salt Lake Community College adds him to its roster.

Mr. Collins should wear the name of the veteran he killed on his jersey out of respect and remembrance for his victim.

Military veterans like me everywhere are surely disgusted at this story and chain of events. Veterans seem to get respect only when convenient for society. Sad.