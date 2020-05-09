LETTER: The virus and creeping fascism

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Elon Musk, the genius behind Tesla, recently voiced vehement disdain for the government lockdowns of nonessential businesses, saying: “If somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great and they should be able to. But to say they cannot leave their house, and that they will be arrested if they do, that’s fascist. That is not democratic — this is not freedom.”

Mr. Musk need not look any further than the failings and shortcomings of the U.S. education system for this lack of leadership.

The reasons for fascism are shared by all — local and state governments, parents and guardians, educators and administrators and students themselves. A fog of fascism is descending upon the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s much easier to control thought when dissenting voices are silenced because speech codes in our government institutions and on our campuses of higher learning are on steroids. (Look at what was said about Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman after her interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN). The result is a U.S. citizenry with minds of mediocrity who can’t and won’t think for themselves.