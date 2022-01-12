LETTER: The virus, autocracy and GOP conspiracies

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Sue Jerrems thinks that the media coverage of the pandemic is designed to make more money advertising, and that Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak want to continue scare tactics so they can keep control of the people (Saturday letter to the editor). It’s this kind of thinking that continues to keep ridiculous conspiracies alive. The same kind of conspiracies that Republicans see everywhere. Denying truth and espousing conspiracies is their oxygen

This is the reason that a lot of Republicans have sold their souls to the twice-impeached former president. The same person who watched gleefully as Americans were beating and killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021.

The idea of civil discourse has gone away. Even when faced with the facts, they’ll wriggle out with yet another conspiracy that suits their agenda of non-belief. I pray that our Republican politicians stop kneeling before a former president who is bent on eliminating our democracy and making our country an autocratic nation ruled by a strongman. No wonder he was so enamored with Putin and other tyrants.