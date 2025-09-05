LETTER: The water talk Nevada’s officials need to have

I am prompted to ask some questions about the degree of communication between our elected representatives and appointed members of government.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, left and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee chat before speaking at a news conference to announce $60 million in federal funding via the Inflation Reduction Act for a Southern Nevada grass replacement program on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The front and back pages of the Nevada section of the Aug. 29 Review-Journal prompts one to ask some questions about the degree of communication between our elected representatives and appointed members of government.

Page 1B has a story about Democratic Rep. Susie Lee holding a “summit” on Nevada’s water future, or the lack of it (“‘Crunch time’ for water”). Page 6B’s story has Rep. Dina Titus bemoaning the fact that the Bureau of Land Management holds vast tracts of land that could be used for development (“Valley full of underused land”).

Is Rep. Titus aware of Southern Nevada’s water situation, and do our representatives talk about it? Are the appointed “officials” in local governments, who give out the seemingly endless building permits to developers, paying attention to what’s happening with our No. 1 source of water?

Yes, perhaps the climate will change and Lake Powell and Lake Mead will fill again with the development being sustained. But that is a bet Southern Nevada should not be placing.