The top 10 percent have much of the wealth too.

Michael Ramirez’s Thursday cartoon states the top 10 percent already pay 71 percent of all federal income taxes. What he doesn’t state is that the group had 51 percent of the income and 78 percent of the nation’s wealth. That was 2016 data, and the trend has been toward greater inequality.

Still progressive — but hardly dramatic in terms of taxes. Yet truly dramatic in terms of income and wealth inequality.