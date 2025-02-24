58°F
LETTER: The WeBees may thwart Musk

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Larry S. Blackwelder Las Vegas
February 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Watching Elon Musk battle the bureaucracy reminds me of a conversation I had with workers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory after hearing that the new secretary of energy intended to eliminate waste and abuse even if it meant extensive restructuring. I asked one worker if he was concerned about changes in their power structure. He responded, “Nope, we are the WeBees.”

Noting a confused look on my face, he added, “We be here before you — we be here after you.”

He understood the new energy secretary would be in authority for fewer than four years. They could easily wait out any changes. Mr. Musk understands changes last only if the roots are destroyed. Otherwise, the waste and abuse will regrow. Mr. Musk has the right approach. But can he overcome the WeBees?

