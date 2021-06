Heath and Aimee Hairr in Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas after adopting five more children into their family Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Pictured with their parents are Benjamin David Hairr, (#10) age 4, Jacob Heath Hairr, (#11) age 3, James Heath Hairr, (#6) age 14, Genesis Marie Hairr, 6, Kimberly Andrea Hairr, (#7) age 12, Alivia Lee Hairr, (#8) age 11, Jaden Dominic Hairr, 15, Michael Hairr, (#3) age 20, Landon James Doyle Hairr, 16, and Jocelyn Elizabeth Hairr, 2. Heath, 48, and Aimee, 45, who had previously adopted five children, added five more to keep siblings together. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Last week’s feature article about the Hairr family adoption was wonderful. As an adoptee myself, I know adoption saved my life, and I’m thrilled to see five more lives saved by adoption. What amazing parents.